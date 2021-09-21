City works to adjust purchasing ordinance

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new purchasing ordinance will be proposed to the Jackson City Council.

The current ordinance says any purchases more than $25,000 will require a sealed bid from a vendor to the city. And the city can decide what vendor to go with.

The new ordinance will lower that amount to $10,000, allowing more vendors to participate in the bidding of items that are needed by the city.

“That’s more work for the purchasing department, but it opens up the market to be more competitive with a lower limit,” said Susan White, Purchasing Director for the City of Jackson.

A public hearing will be held Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. at Jackson City Hall.

