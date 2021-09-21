Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — A county coroner has confirmed that human remains found in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of Gabby Petito.

The 22-year-old disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with a boyfriend who is now being sought by authorities in Florida.

The FBI said Tuesday that the coroner determined Petito was a homicide victim, but officials did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results. Police in North Port, Florida, say investigators have returned to a swampy preserve area to look for her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

About 75% of the search area is underwater.

