Crockett County mourns loss of community leader

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Crockett County is mourning the passing of a local leader.



Joe Jones has been involved in the community for many years.

Jones served as the assistant chief of the Alamo Fire Department, and served as EMA director of Crockett County.

Jones retired in 2019, but still remained as active in the community as he could.

“He was always pleasant, always smiling. So to say that Joe as a community person, it’s hard to emphasize just what that really meant to Crockett County,” said Crockett County Mayor Gary Reasons.

Jones was often seen at community events, whether he was behind the scenes helping or there for support.

Reasons says the community will not be the same without him.