Library, JMCSS collaborate for new student reading app

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new partnership is giving students access to over 28,000 items for free.

The Jackson-Madison County Library announced Tuesday that is had been working with the Jackson-Madison County School System on Sora.

The library says Sora is a student reading app, and it will give students access to materials at home on their own devices.

The library says students can access the content through their student ID immediately.

For more information, contact the library at (731) 425-8600.

