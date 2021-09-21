Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest unscathed by wildfire

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — The ancient massive trees of Sequoia National Park’s famed Giant Forest are unscathed even though a wildfire has been burning near them in California’s Sierra Nevada for nearly two weeks.

Fire spokesman Mark Garrett says Tuesday that so far there has been no damage to any of the trees.

The KNP Complex of two lightning-sparked fires that merged has spread over more than 39 square miles, feeding on other types of trees on the high-elevation mountain slopes.

To the south, the Windy Fire in the Giant Sequoia National Monument has scorched part of at least one giant tree.

