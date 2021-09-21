Week 5 Player of the Week: Jaylen Lewis

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — With all eyes locked in once again on the Haywood Tomcats this past Friday, star cornerback Jaylen Lewis displayed another flawless performance on the field, leading his team to a 40-7 victory over Milan.

Lewis was able to set the tone early with a 42 yard touchdown reception, continuing his relentless style of play for all four quarters. Now at 4-0 to start the 2021 season, Lewis and the Tomcats are clicking on both sides of the ball and playing at an extremely high level that not many teams can match.

As a senior and one of the main leaders for this year’s Haywood club, it’s the attention to detail behind the scenes that separates Lewis from the ordinary player, which is how he always stays one step ahead of his opponent on Friday nights.

“Watch film, you know watch film, break down how they move, break down their scheme, how they call it,” said Lewis. “You know everything about them, I make sure I get every last bit of it down before Friday. So Friday when they come, I already know what’s coming and what to expect when they come my way. I continue to have this chip on my shoulder, and just continue what I’m doing every game and every week.”

Lewis will look to continue bringing that focused mentality into another opportunity in Week 6, when the Tomcats host Melrose this Friday in Brownsville.