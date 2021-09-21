West TN educators compete for grants by social media contest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Educators across West Tennessee are showcasing their ideas or projects for a chance for them to be funded.

The Leaders Education Foundation, started by Leaders Credit Union, recognizes an opportunity for students to learn and interact in new ways and for new dreams and ideas to emerge.

The Leaders Education Foundation advocates these ideas and dreams through L.E.A.D.S. Educator Grants.

“L.E.A.D.S. actually stands for learn, experience, advocate, dream and serve,” said L.E.A.D.S. Grant Coordinator Shea Brown. “So any project or initiative that they’re wanting or needing funding for, if it falls into one of those categories to really help and support students, that’s what we’re for and what we want to help provide funding for.”

To apply, educators created a short video explaining how the grant will make a difference in the lives of their students. Afterwards, the grant selection committee selected submissions to be posted on the Leaders Education Foundation’s Facebook page for voting.

The videos with the most likes and shares will be selected to receive a grant.

“Voting is on social media by liking and sharing your favorite video, or the one that you thought was most creative, or the one you’re connected to,” Brown said. “So voting by liking and sharing on Leaders Education Foundation Facebook page until this Friday.”

And this year, the Leaders Education Foundation Board of Directors has set aside $20,000 in grant funding to be distributed — double the amount they have provided in the past, allowing them to help many more teachers.

The voting period ends Friday, September 24, and the winners will be announced Friday, October 1.

To cast your vote on your favorite video, click here.

