Birdsong Drive-In to host free concert to support flood victims

CAMDEN, Tenn. — This Friday, Birdsong Drive-In will provide a free concert and movie to support the flood victims of Waverly.

There will be different performances from a few of artists.

John Schneider, known as Bo from Dukes of Hazard, will perform and sign autographs.

The concert is to help those affected by deadly floods nearly a month ago. Monetary donations are accepted, but not required for entry.

Schneider says this is an opportunity to bring the community together, when community is needed most.

“Oddly enough, it’s often times disaster that brings people closer together. So let’s do that to encourage that, then let’s stay that way so that the next time something happens, we’ll be even closer together,” Schneider said.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., and the first performers will hit the stage at 5 p.m.

