Veterans at Revolutionary battlefield dig find camaraderie

STILLWATER, N.Y. (AP) — Veterans are helping with an archaeological dig at the Saratoga National Historical Park that is uncovering evidence from the tide-turning Second Battle of Saratoga.

But the vets are getting something out of it, too. Some of them are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and physical injuries.

And the three weeks of meticulous field work gives them a familiar sense of camaraderie and mission.

Fifteen veterans are taking part in the dig through American Veterans Archaeological Recovery, an organization that helps service members transition into the civilian world.

You can read more here.

You can find more national news here.