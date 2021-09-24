Donnell Century Farm Adventure returns this weekend
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Donnell Century Farms is hosting its Farm Adventures this weekend.
Donnell Farms says this family friendly event will bring back classics like Rubber Duck Races, corn mazes, a petting zoo and more.
Donnell Farms says there are also six new attractions this year:
- Obstacle courses
- Hoops & Hollers basketball challenge
- Pig Race: pigs ‘swim’ added
- Flying swings ride
- Gaga Dodge Ball
- Bubble Barn
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Donnell Farms says weekend admission is $14.95 at the gate, and $12.95 online.
