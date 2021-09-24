Donnell Century Farm Adventure returns this weekend

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Donnell Century Farms is hosting its Farm Adventures this weekend.

Donnell Farms says this family friendly event will bring back classics like Rubber Duck Races, corn mazes, a petting zoo and more.

Donnell Farms says there are also six new attractions this year:

Obstacle courses

Hoops & Hollers basketball challenge

Pig Race: pigs ‘swim’ added

Flying swings ride

Gaga Dodge Ball

Bubble Barn

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Donnell Farms says weekend admission is $14.95 at the gate, and $12.95 online.

You can read more here.

You can find more news from across West Tennessee with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.