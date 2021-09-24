Haywood County Schools mourn loss of Coach Tony Lambert

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Tony Lambert has died, according to a Facebook post from Haywood County Schools.

Lambert served as a coach through the years for schools in Gibson, Chester and Madison Counties.

In the fall of 2019, Coach Lambert became assistant principal at Haywood High School. He was also assistant coach for the Tomcat basketball team.

From his influence in the building to the sidelines of the ball games, the school system says Lambert left an impact on students.

Haywood County Schools released the following statement on Lambert’s passing:

While we will feel his absence for a long time in Haywood County, we know his memory and leadership will still continue to guide our students. Thank you, Tony, for the time you invested in our students and our district. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Lambert family.

