Martin police celebrates graduation of Lt. James Hatler

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department is celebrating one of their own.

The department says Lt. James Hatler graduated from the Southeastern Leadership Academy on Friday.

The department says the academy focuses on a themed lesson each week. Such as:

Foundations of leadership/leading others

Leadership skills

Building external relationships

Employee/internal matters and critical issues.

The officers to graduate from SELA across West Tennessee include, but are not limited to: