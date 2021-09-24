Martin police celebrates graduation of Lt. James Hatler
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department is celebrating one of their own.
The department says Lt. James Hatler graduated from the Southeastern Leadership Academy on Friday.
The department says the academy focuses on a themed lesson each week. Such as:
- Foundations of leadership/leading others
- Leadership skills
- Building external relationships
- Employee/internal matters and critical issues.
The officers to graduate from SELA across West Tennessee include, but are not limited to:
- Assistant Chief Rodney Wilkins of the Dyer Police Department.
- Police Chief Chris Crocker of the Dresden Police Department.
- Capt. Terry McDade of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.
- Investigator Dusty Parrish of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department.
- Chief Michael Pitts of the Savannah Police Department.
- Det. Alan Hooper of the Savannah Police Department.
- Lt. Greg Bookout of the Milan Police Department.
- Sgt. Brian Hutson of the Milan Police Department.