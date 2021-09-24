Martin police celebrates graduation of Lt. James Hatler

Tristyn Fletcher,

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department is celebrating one of their own.

The department says Lt. James Hatler graduated from the Southeastern Leadership Academy on Friday.

The department says the academy focuses on a themed lesson each week. Such as:

  • Foundations of leadership/leading others
  • Leadership skills
  • Building external relationships
  • Employee/internal matters and critical issues.

The officers to graduate from SELA across West Tennessee include, but are not limited to:

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts