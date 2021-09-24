Multiple events to be held in West Tennessee on Saturday

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, look no further.

With terrific weather headed our way for the weekend, it is a great time to get outside.

This Saturday there are at least a dozen different events and activities to enjoy in West Tennessee. You can enjoy things from unique car shows, great food, parades and much more.

If sweet tea and fried foods is your favorite combo, then head on to the Sweet Tea Festival in downtown McKenzie. There will be live music, vintage items, and great food.

If volunteering is your thing, Shiloh National Military Park is recruiting volunteers for National Public Lands Day.

It’s the largest single-day volunteer event for the aimed at restoring the country’s public land.

Volunteers are encouraged to take water, insect repellent, and work gloves. It’ll be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The 12th annual Humboldt Fall Festival is taking place in downtown Humboldt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will include many activities for the kids, bouncy houses, crafts booths, and more.

The Doodle Soup Days Parade is going to be at downtown Bradford this year. Be sure to line up at Alexander Street before 10 a.m. to catch the parade and be sure to get some doodle soup.

The 43rd annual Chester County Barbecue is also back staring at 10 a.m. This event has been an annual tradition since 1978 and will be at in downtown Henderson.

It’s time to rev your engines for the Huntingdon Heritage Day Cruise-In.

Cruisers will park at the electric company at 10 a.m. Plus, if you want cornhole bragging rights, there will be a tournament starting at 12 p.m. at the east side of the Court Square.

As part of the Madison County Bicentennial, the First Heritage Day will be in Beech Bluff starting at 10 a.m.

The annual Community Stew will also be a part of the festivities.

The day will end will the annual Beech Bluff Parade with Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris as the grand marshal. Don’t forget to take a lawn chair for the parade.

The 42nd Annual Shriners Toy Run will also be in Madison County.

As you can tell there’s going to be a lot of events Saturday, so don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy them and the nice weather we will have.

You can find more news from across the state with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.