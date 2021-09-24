Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Federal and local officials say an encampment in a Texas border town where thousands of Haitian migrants gathered in recent days is now empty.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said at a news conference Friday that it was “phenomenal news” that all of the migrants had been moved.

The number peaked Saturday as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing trying to seek asylum.

Many face expulsion to their home country.

