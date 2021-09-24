Southwestern Leadership Academy held in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — For the first time in West Tennessee, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office hosted a Southwestern Leadership Academy for experienced law enforcement.

The academy was five weeks of training, where officers went through several courses that revolve around being a leader in their community.

The program has always been held in Chattanooga, but due to cost of travel and cost of courses, it was brought to West Tennessee.

Twenty-seven graduates completed the course, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office hopes they can host the academy for years to come.

“In Chattanooga, that’s a long trip for West Tennessee, and these are five weeks, and they’ll travel one week at a time to Chattanooga. That’s a long trip, so we wanted to have a class in West Tennessee. Been talking about it for some time,” said Rick Scarborough, Executive Director of the Law Enforcement Innovation Center.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone involved in the funding and helping them bring this course to West Tennessee.

