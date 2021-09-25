Local church celebrates milestone

JACKSON, Tenn.– A local church is celebrating a new milestone.



Fellowship Bible Church celebrates 20 years in ministry this month and wanted the community to be a part of it.

Event attendees enjoyed food trucks, inflatables and music.

The church started at the auditorium of the University School of Jackson and have grown since then.

Members of the church say they can’t believe 20 years have passed by so quickly.

“This church has been built up and had a foundation in the community of Jackson for quite some time so, it’s kind of crazy to already think that it’s been in existence for 20 years,” said Audrey Weddington, Communications Directors of the Fellowship Bible Church.

The church is non denominational and meets every Sunday at 9 and 10 a.m.