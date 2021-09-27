Jackson-Madison County Library announces new app

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library announced the launch of its own app.

The library says through the app, you will be able to browse the catalog, access your library account, view library resources, and receive push alerts for upcoming events, announcements and promotions.

“Technology is a library priority and we strive to stay on the cutting edge of the best technological resources we can offer our patrons,” said Library Director Dinah Harris. “Having this app will allow us to better serve our patrons with quick and easy access to library resources.”

“We are so excited to get this app into the hands of our patrons and to help them more easily utilize all that the library has to offer,” said Technology Librarian Zoe Pride.

The library says the app is available for download in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for free.

