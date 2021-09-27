JSCC cancels family festival portion of KJ Bicycle Tour, 5K

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is cancelling the family festival portion of the Kent Jones Bicycle Tour and 5K.

JSCC says fall break and organizational concerns were cited as reasons for the cancellation.

The festival was meant to bring an additional family-oriented appeal to the day’s main events, according to Jackson State.

The 19th KJ Bike Tour will still be Saturday, Oct. 9, with the bike ride beginning at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m.

You can learn more at jscc.edu/kj100.

