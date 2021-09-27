Medon Convenience Center closed Tuesday & Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Solid Waste Convenience Center in Medon will be closed for repairs September 28-29.

The center is located at 31 Bowman-Collins Road in Medon.

A release says new asphalt will be laid at the site. It’s expected to reopen on Thursday, September 30.

In the meantime, Madison County residents can use any of the nine other convenience centers in the county. A list of those can be found here.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department at (731) 423-3020.