Medon Convenience Center to close Tuesday, Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is temporarily closing a waste convenience center.

The department says the Solid Waste Convenience Center in Medon will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for repairs.

The health department says new asphalt is being placed at the site. The site will reopen Thursday.

There are nine other centers around Madison County. You can find a list of those sites here.

You can reach out to the health department at (731) 423-3020 for more information.

