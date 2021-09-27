Tennessee man arrested after driving mother’s corpse to hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who police say drove a corpse believed to be his mother across several county lines to a Nashville hospital has been arrested.

Police say Thomas Henshall Jr. of Chattanooga was charged Sunday with failure to report the discovery of a dead body and evidence tampering.

The 37-year-old arrived at the Nashville VA Medical Center on Saturday evening with the body rolled up in a tarp in the back of his truck.

He told a detective that his mother killed herself and he found her in a wooded area.

Henshall and his girlfriend drove approximately 145 miles from Chattanooga.

He is currently jailed in Nashville.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.