West Tennessee Medical Group offers new cardiology practice

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Medical Group is offering a new specialty: cardiology.

A news release from West Tennessee Healthcare this new practice can be found at 587 Skyline Drive in Jackson.

The release says the team will be led by Dr. John Baker, and offers offers treatment for heart conditions like heart failure and disease, rheumatic heart disease and more.

“West Tennessee Healthcare and Dr. Baker have worked collaboratively for many years. We value our relationship and are pleased to have this skilled provider joining our team,” said Darrell King, Vice-President, West Tennessee Medical Group. “We believe this collaboration will improve access to cardiovascular services throughout the region.”

Their office hours will be 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.