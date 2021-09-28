7th International Food and Arts Festival to be held Oct. 16

JACKSON, Tenn. — Have you ever wanted to travel the world, but you don’t have the time or the money?

You’ll get the chance to experience some new cultures at the Jackson International Food and Arts Festival.

“The festival is a way of celebrating one’s heritage. We do not live alone, we have our differences, but this is the place where we can be as one big family,” said Sandra Dee, Co-Chair of the International Food and Arts Festival.

The International Food and Arts Festival has been bringing citizens of every culture together for years.

“All the cultures have something good, positive, beauty, and that’s the opportunity to bring them and show them here and to share with others,” said Eduardo Morales, Co-Chair of the International Food and Arts Festival.

After skipping last year due to COVID-19, the festival is returning for the seventh year.

“Last year, after not being able to have the festival, we are excited to come back this year with a bang,” Dee said.

The festival will have food and music from many other cultures to experience.

“We have always had probably around 40 or so cultures in different parts of the festival. That is in food, in the performance, or in the parade,” Dee said.

The festival will be held on Saturday Oct. 16 in downtown Jackson.

“The parade starts at 10:00 until 4 p.m., and the parade starts at 11. At the end of the parade will be an official opening ceremony following a continuation of all the different performances,” Dee said.

