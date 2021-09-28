Bicentennial Heritage Festival to be held Oct. 9

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is joining in on bicentennial celebrations.

The Bicentennial Heritage Festival is being held at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, giving visitors the chance to see the grounds and a variety of booths.

The booths will teach visitors about blacksmithing, beekeeping, traditional music and more.

The festival will be Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is located at 605 Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

Admission is $5 for those 18 and up.

You can read more here.

