Gov. Bill Lee tours Haywood High School

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — One Haywood County high school is already preparing their students for the industry headed their way.

Haywood High School received a grant from the Governor’s Investment and Vocational Education Act a few years ago.

From this grant, the school developed a career technical education program and partnered with TCAT and industries to provide opportunity for their students.

Gov. Bill Lee toured the high school Tuesday to see the students work in the CTE programs.

School Superintendent Joey Hassell says the Memphis Regional Megasite will push and grow opportunities for their dual enrollment with TCAT.

“It just gives us encouragement, and you know, the want to improve and continue. Continue to do what we know is right for the future and give our students what they need to be successful,” Hassell said.

Hassell says this new megasite will be life-changing for students, their families, and for the future of Haywood County.

