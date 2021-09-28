Local police warn of electric company scam calls

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam warning via a Facebook post.

The post focuses on recent scam calls impersonating a local electric company. The calls falsely inform you that your electricity will be disconnected within 30 minutes to an hour, and provides a number for you to call for more information.

Some of those who have called are connected to a person who tries to obtain payment information.

The sheriff’s office says to not return the call, and to instead call your electric company to verify.

You can report telephone scams to the Federal Trade Commission at this link.

For more local news, click here.