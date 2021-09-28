The Ned to present ‘Hairspray’ October 21-23

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center will present “Hairspray: A Broadway Musical” this month.

Set in 1962 Baltimore, the 60s-style musical centers around a teenager who sparks social change when she wins a role on a local TV dance program and campaigns for the show’s integration.

The show will run from Thursday, October 21 through Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, with a ticket bundle to all three shows also available.

Click here for tickets or visit The Ned’s box office located at 314 East Main Street in Jackson.

