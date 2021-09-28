United Way to host 80th anniversary banquet in December

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is hosting a banquet.

The United Way of West Tennessee will be hosting their anniversary banquet at the end of this year, celebrating 80 years serving the area.

Attendees can enjoy dinner, a silent auction, live music, and keynote speaker George Foreman.

“We’re so excited to invite George Foreman here to West Tennessee for our Unitas Banquet, which is United Way of West Tennessee 80’s anniversary celebration,” said Matt Marshall, President and CEO of United Way in West Tennessee.

The banquet will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16. Tickets range from $25 to $15,000.

You can access tickets and find more information about the event at uwwt.org.

