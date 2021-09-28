UT Martin makes plans for homecoming in October

MARTIN, Tenn. — Homecoming is on the horizon for the University of Tennessee at Martin.

According to the university, festivities have been planned from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10.

Events include a rope pull, lip sync, pyramid competition, a pep rally, and the homecoming football game against Murray State University.

UT Martin says the Blaylock Inspirational Oracle will also have a groundbreaking ceremony will on Oct. 9.

“The Blaylock Inspirational Oracle is a multi-purpose building that is designed for use by the campus and community for various activities. It is designed as an open-air Greek Parthenon that is home to the greatest and wisest philosophers waiting to inspire students and anyone else who visits. Some of the expected uses include a reflection area for students and alumni, an outdoor classroom and a meeting space. It will include a magnificent fountain and a large plaza to host various activities,” said Dr. Charley Deal, vice chancellor for University Advancement.

