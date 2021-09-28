Week 6 Player of the Week: Isiah McClaine

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After helping lead the Tigers to a 56-8 win over Westwood, Lexington’s Isiah McClaine has been named the Most Valuable Player of the Week from Week 6.

The junior running back put together an electric show for the Tiger faithful this past Friday, as McClaine took his only four carries of the contest and turned them into 88 yards rushing and two touchdowns. McClaine also made an impact as a receiver, a kick returner, and even a quarterback, tossing a 20 yard touchdown pass early in the first half.

According to McClaine, football doesn’t have to be rocket science, as one of the top running backs in the entire West Tennessee area broke down simple aspects of the game that elevate his potential on the field.

“Footwork, speed, and paying close attention to my coaches,” said McClaine. “My line, when they first came out they said they were going to get me in the end zone, and they got me in the end zone.”

After helping string together another win on their home field, McClaine and the Tigers now prepare for the annual showdown with Hardin County this Friday night, a game that once again will determine the Region 6 4A championship.