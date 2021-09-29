Petito’s dad: Give same attention to all missing people

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of slain traveler Gabby Petito has implored the public and news media to put the same energy into helping find other missing people as they did Petito, a 22-year-old woman who vanished on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.

Petito’s parents and stepparents spoke to reporters Tuesday at a news conference in New York, showing off fresh tattoos based on her designs and mantra “Let it be” as authorities in Florida continued searching for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

He is a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.

