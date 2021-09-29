State leaders meet with local leaders after Megasite announcement

JACKSON, Tenn.– State leaders meet in Jackson after the Megasite announcement.

During the meeting several state leaders including Governor Bill Lee and the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development thanked local leaders for their support and help to bring Ford to the Memphis regional Megasite in Haywood County.

Governor Lee says this is thanks to many decisions and investments.

“This is the culmination of all of that and we do celebrate not only with West Tennessee but with the entire state. This impacts all of Tennessee. It’s probably the most impactful economic announcement that’s ever happened in our state,” said Governor Lee.

He also says transparency with all parties was key to closing the deal.