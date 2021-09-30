Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving to Tennessee, adding 750 jobs

Associated Press,

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson plans to relocate its headquarters from Massachusetts in a $125 million investment expected to create 750 jobs in Tennessee.

The company founded in 1852 is currently centered in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is moving its headquarters, distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Maryville.

Groundbreaking is planned before the end of the year.

The gunmaker will have company: Tennessee officials say the state is home to more than 20 small arms and ammunition manufacturers.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.

Categories: News, Tennessee News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts