Jacksonian to compete in Orlando for 2022 Special Olympics

JACKSON, Tenn. — One Jackson resident will head to Florida next summer with a big dream.

According to a release from the City of Jackson, Meghan Roeder was chosen to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics.

Roeder, a long-time athlete for the Southwest Region of Special Olympics Tennessee, was selected by lottery for competing in the summer state games.

“Meghan has worked really hard over the years and she absolutely deserves this opportunity,” said City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Special Events Coordinator Whitney Billingsley, who also serves as Director of the Special Olympics Tennessee — Area 11 Southwest Region.

“We are very excited that she will represent our city in the USA games in Florida next year and we wish her all the best,” said City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

The games will be held in Orlando, Florida in June 2022.

