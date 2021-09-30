Lane College students excited for homecoming week

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s homecoming week for the Lane College Dragons, and students are excited for what the week will bring.

“Last year we didn’t really get to do nothing because of COVID, but I was really in the whole time, but everybody else was out. They were having fun, but this year I made sure I was gone,” said Perkhiria Hankins, a Lane College sophomore. “I’ve been to every party. I’m not missing one party.”

The week is full of events, from a comedy show to a silent party. And what most students are excited for: the homecoming game.

“I love everything, particularly ending off with the game. The game is always the most important, the most fun thing that we look forward to as alumni,” said Braylin Laster, Director of Alumni Affairs for Lane College.

This year’s homecoming is the same week as fall break. However, that’s not stopping students from having fun.

“Well it’s my birthday, so I’m finna turn up,” said Sheila Hatchett, a Lane College student.

“It’s her birthday, okay friend. We finna get lit,” said Janaria Cosey, a Lane College student.

With four days down and two more to go, what most students are waiting for is the weekend.

“This Thursday, so I’m really looking for the turn up now. Earlier, it has just been a little pre-turn up, but now I feel we’re going up this weekend,” said Brandon Armstrong, a Lane College sophomore.

The homecoming game for Lane College will be at Lane Stadium at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

You can find Lane’s full homecoming schedule here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.