Sea of Blue held for fallen Hardin County deputy

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Law enforcement brothers and sisters-in-arms honored fallen Hardin County Deputy Matthew Locke.

A Sea of Blue was held Thursday night in honor of deputy Locke.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, the route started in Adamsville, went through Crump, and followed U.S. Highway 64 into Savannah.

Community members lined the route to pay their respects to deputy Locke, who was killed in the line of duty last Saturday.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Savannah Church of Christ, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.

