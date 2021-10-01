Freed-Hardeman to welcome students, alumni for 2021 homecoming

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University is welcoming both current students and alumni for its homecoming weekend.

FHU’s homecoming weekend will be Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, with student activities beginning even earlier on Oct. 31.

FHU says this year’s theme is Celebrate Me Home, which is meant to recognize last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic.

This year’s events include the crowning of the FHU Homecoming King and Queen, special chapel presentations, a homecoming play, homecoming court, ALUMination Day, reunions for the classes of 1980, 1981, 1990, 1991 and 2021, and the first of kind event: a zero-year reunion.

“We don’t want our newest alumni to wait five years for their first class reunion to take place! We know they’re ready to see each other now, and we want to offer them the opportunity to reunite a few months after graduation,” said Director of Alumni Engagement Chris Ramey.

You can find FHU’s full homecoming schedule here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.