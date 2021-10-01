Jackson Central-Merry, TCAT debut new addition

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school got a makeover.

Tennessee College of Applied Technology held a ribbon cutting at Jackson Central-Merry Early College High to debut the school’s Workforce Development Center.

“This was funded by a grant from Governor Lee’s office, a GIVE grant — the Governor’s Investment Vocational Education — who had $1,000,000, 400,000 of which were used to remodel, to equip some of the space here in early college high,” said TCAT President Jeff Sisk.

There are different programs within the Workforce Development Center, like welding, nursing services, machining technology, and more.

“Jackson is a regional hub for a lot of different things from retail for shopping, for restaurants, but it’s also a regional hub for healthcare and for manufacturing operations, and they need all sorts of allied health skill sets,” Sisk said.

Students are excited that the center is finally open, and they are ready to gain hands-on experience.

“I’m really excited. I feel like this is the next step into working in the workforce and getting to know more medical stuff, and you know, it’s a great opportunity,” said Tyler Minor, a student at Jackson Central-Merry.

These classes are also an opportunity for students to navigate their career paths.

“It’s also a great opportunity for students who feel pressured to go to Jackson State, and they feel like they kind of just want to stay here and finish their high school years, but still want to be in a program, and it’s a really good program,” said Anginay Luckett,

Students are appreciative for this program and are happy to develop the needed skills for their future.

“I just think it’s a really great opportunity, and every student that’s looking for a high school to go to should definitely consider early college high,” said Skyler Coleman, a student at Jackson Central-Merry.

