JMCSS receives five new vehicles for LOOP

JACKSON, Tenn. — Five new vehicles are helping Jackson-Madison County students with their education and future employment.

The five Toyota Sienna minivans will be used for the Learning Options and Opportunities Program, according to a news release from JMCSS.

JMCSS says nearly 100 students are expected to use this program to attend work-based learning programs at local manufacturing sites, like Toyota Motor Manufacturing.

“Through these Toyota vehicles, we can help students overcome transportation barriers, connecting them with life changing opportunity, while benefiting local workforce needs,” said JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

The cars will help a total of five different high schools, according to the release.

