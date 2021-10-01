Lane College holds Greek Mixer for homecoming

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is celebrating their homecoming.



Lane College had their Greek Mixer, with seven Greek fraternities and sororities coming together to celebrate.

This is the first time they all met, and they say they are excited to be able to be with one another.

“Due to COVID, last year everything was online. so I personally feel though this is a blessing to have people support the HBCU,” Mr. Lane College Aaron Banks.

Lane College will have their homecoming game Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lane Stadium.

You can find more Lane College homecoming events here.

