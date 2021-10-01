Madison County Fire Department to host Fire Prevention Open House

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Next week is Fire Prevention Week, and the Madison County Fire Department is hosting a Fire Prevention Open House on Oct. 3.

It’s an opportunity for the public to learn some hands-on skills when it comes to fire prevention.

There will be a fire extinguisher training, a puppet show, a live burn, and live rope rescue demonstration.

The department will also be showcasing their swift rescue water equipment and special operations equipment.

“We thought this was a great opportunity to bring the community together and learn some fire safety and have an opportunity to see the department kind of in a different way that they usually do,” said Anna Kate Craig, Community Risk Reduction Coordinator for the Madison County Fire Department.

The open house will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2432 Technology Center Drive near McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

You can find more information about Fire Prevention Week here.