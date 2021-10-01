Learning fire safety with the Jackson Fire Department

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department wants you to “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

A news release says the department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association for the annual Fire Prevention Week.

This year’s focus is about smoke and Carbon Monoxide alarms, and how their sound can save lives.

Keys points for smoke alarms includes:

Continued set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep means smoke or fire. Get out call 911, and stay out.

A single “chirp” every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years. Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of it life and the unit must be replaced.

For Carbon Monoxide alarms:

A continuous set of four loud beeps – beep, beep, beep, beep—means carbon monoxide is present in your home. Go outside, call 911, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced.

Alarms have “end of life” sounds that vary by manufacturer. This means it is time to purchase a new alarm.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

The department will be sharing brochures, magnets, posters, and more from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 across the community.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit www.firepreventionweek.org.

To find out more programs and activities in Jackson, call the Jackson Fire Department at (731) 425-8690.

