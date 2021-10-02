Carl Perkins Center celebrates 40 year anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn–This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Carl Perkins center and to celebrate, what better way to celebrate any event, than with music.

The celebration featured a show from the Wannabeatles.

This group of men recreate all eras of classic Beatles music.

The group not only performed but gave the audience comedy, entertainment, and special material to create a different kind of Beatles experience.

Chair of the Carl Perkins Center anniversary, Anita Hamilton says this celebration is to recognize all who’ve played a part in West Tennessee history.