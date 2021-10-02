The New Hub Club receives special donation

JACKSON, Tenn–Lane College is celebrating their homecoming and the game is a homecoming staple, and during half time a local organization received a special surprise.

“Today we received a check from Academy Sports, a 2,000 dollar donation for youth at the Hub Club for sports and any other activity that we’ll be able to help our kids get involved in, positive things in our community,”Director of the Hub Club, Johnny Dodd says.

The New Hub Club is an organization for youth 6 to 18 who want to make and be a difference in their community.

“We do cooking classes, arts and crafts. It’s a place where our kids can go and have a safe place and enjoy themselves,” says Dodd.

With such a large donation, the organization has plans of using the money in different areas.

“What we’re going to probably do is get some game room equipment that we need to be replaced, so it’s a great opportunity and God is always on time because we threw all of our old stuff away at the end of the summer, so right now we’re going to replace it,” Dodd says.

Mt. Moriah Baptist church pastor, Ronald Benton, says this is an opportunity for the youth to make a positive change in Jackson.

“We’re gonna try to make the East side an asset versus a threat to society, we’re putting something in their head instead of out of their head, at the same time its a joint effort, we’re just trying to reach out and make sure that everybody knows that all of us, it takes teamwork to make the dream work,” says Benton.