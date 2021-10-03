Fallen Firefighters honored with memorial

JACKSON, Tenn–Today we remember America’s fallen firefighter heroes who died in the line of duty.

Eighty seven firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty since last year’s memorial.

This is one of the most overlooked half-staff memorials, most likely due to the memorial being held on a Sunday. Follow the federal government’s example of lowering all american flags to half-staff.

When you lower your flag this year, you will recognize the brave men and women who died protecting their communities from natural and man-made emergencies and disasters.