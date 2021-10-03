New local theatre company offers youth the opportunity to shine

JACKSON,Tenn. — Jackson theatre lovers are in for a special treat. Lights Up is a new non-profit theatre company and based in Jackson.

The company is a student-led program that brings community theatre to the community.

The program performed their first production Sunday at 2 p.m. of the play ‘Angie’, a parody adaptation of the musical ‘Annie.’

Director Grayson Hart says he started lights up because of his love for theatre. And he wanted students in Jackson to have a creative outlet.

“We are really focusing on youth and bringing people from all different backgrounds to come together. And have a little community of artists who want to make a creative change,” Hart said.

Upcoming shows from the Lights Up are the play ‘Yoo Hoo and Hank Williams’ on January 7 in 2022.

They will also be holding auditions for ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ the musical mid-January of next year.