13th annual Remember Me Walk held at Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university is hosting an event to honor homicide loss survivors.

1/4 13th annual Remember Me Walk held at Union University

2/4 13th annual Remember Me Walk held at Union University

3/4 13th annual Remember Me Walk held at Union University

4/4 13th annual Remember Me Walk held at Union University







“We need a way for our loved ones to be remembered. We never want them to be forgotten,” said Nita Mehr, Director for MSW/Social Work Associate Dean for Union University.

At Monday evening’s 13th annual Remember Me Walk, some family members gathered at the event to help cope with the loss of a loved one.

“I’m very grateful for an event like this. We came here over 12 years ago to be a part of this organization and this group, and it has helped us a great deal,” said Norma Ellington, mother of Jerome Ellington.

Members of the group wanted their loved ones to always be remembered.

“Something tangible that we could remember our loved ones by. That’s my son, and then the survivors would bring pictures of their loved ones, and I’ll just add it to the quilt every year,” Ellington said.

Having the quilt means a lot to the family members.

“Once I started on it, I knew each person on this quilt meant something to someone, and I don’t ever want my son to be forgotten. I don’t want the survivor’s family member to be forgotten as well,” Ellington said.

Attendees walked around a loop with others in honor of their loved ones before having a balloon release.

“This event is sort of a life saver. I know this is one time of the year my son will be remembered, and I know there’s others out there that want to keep their loved one’s memory alive. So this event means a big deal to me,” Ellington said.

You can learn more about Union’s social work program here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.