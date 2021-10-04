Arrest warrant issued in Rhodes College student killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Rhodes College student during an off-campus home invasion in Memphis, Tennessee.

Rhodes College Interim President Carroll D. Stevens said senior Andrew Rainer was killed early Satuday in a home invasion.

Rainer attended high school in Memphis and was pursuing a major in English and a minor in music.

Police said officers went to a home near campus at about 5:40 a.m.

Saturday and found that a man was killed and woman was wounded.

The woman was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

