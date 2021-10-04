Bicentennial Celebration set for Nov. 6

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Henderson County is getting ready to celebrate 200 years.

“We are so excited that the Henderson County Commission is allowing us to host the Bicentennial Celebration on November the 6,” said Melissa Gilbert, Executive Director of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce.

They have events planned all across the county on that Saturday.

“We have events planned throughout the entire day to celebrate our history, from Parkers Crossroads to Sardis and Scotts Hill,” Gilbert said.

And to top it off, they’re bringing a special guest out that evening for a performance in downtown Lexington.

“We’re excited to have Darryl Worley performing right here on the courthouse lawn. He will start at 7:00 for a 90 minute show, and that is free to the public,” Gilbert said.

But what they are most excited about is the unveiling of a new mural.

“We wanted to represent Henderson County’s history in a meaningful way, in conjunction with the Bicentennial Celebration,” Phillip Renfroe, CEO of Community Bank in Lexington.

You can check out the mural that Saturday at Community Bank in downtown Lexington, along with some other local businesses.

“We have lots of downtown business that will be open and restaurants that you can eat at. Bring your lawn chairs and have a good time while we celebrate 200 years,” Gilbert said.

They say even if you aren’t from Henderson County, come and see what it has to offer.

“If you are not from here, that’s more reason to come. Learn what there is to love about Henderson County. I’m not from here, and I’m learning every day,” Gilbert said.

Events will begin at 9 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

For more information, you can call the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce at (731) 968-2126.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.