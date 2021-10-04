Bubba Wallace earns 1st victory in rain-shortened race

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Bubba Wallace became just the second Black driver to win at NASCAR’s top Cup Series level when rain stopped the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace had driven through a crash and to the front of the field five laps before the second rain stoppage.

NASCAR tried to dry the track for nearly 45 minutes, but called things off as sundown approached and the rain didn’t let up.

Wallace is the first Black driver to win at NASCAR’s elite Cup level since Wendell Scott in 1963.

Wallace drives for a team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

